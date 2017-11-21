Despite Azerbaijan’s unconstructive stance negotiations should certainly continue, says Armenian FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is inclined to the constructive meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said during a joint press conference with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“The main principles and elements of the settlement are already put on the table, there are working documents. We have been holding talks on the main principles of the conflict for quite a long time, but Azerbaijan was saying it has no need to negotiate on the main principles. And despite Azerbaijan’s, mildly speaking, unconstructive position, it’s certainly necessary to continue the negotiations since there is no alternative to the negotiation process”, FM Nalbandian said.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Armenia on November 20-21 on an official visit at the invitation of Armenian counterpart.