President Sargsyan attends opening of exhibition dedicated to 25th anniversary of Armenia- Russia diplomatic ties

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on November 21 attended the opening ceremony of the historical-documentary exhibition titled ‘Armenia-Russia: Friendship hardened by centuries’ dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia in the National Gallery of Armenia, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Armenian and Russian foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov opened the exhibition.

Accompanied by the Armenian, Russian FMs, other officials and guests, President Sargsyan watched the archival documents and photos presenting the Armenian-Russian cooperation in different spheres.

Thereafter, the Armenian President participated in the cancellation ceremony of a souvenir sheet with stamps dedicated to the topic of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia. The cancellation ceremony was conducted by the Armenian, Russian FMs and the Armenian minister of transport, communication and information technologies.

The Armenian and Russian Presidents addressed their welcoming messages on the occasion of the exhibition opening.