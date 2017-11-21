Azerbaijan in every way tries to step back from agreements – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has never refused from the agreements reached and is inclined to continue the efforts with Russia and the other Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at settling the Karabakh conflict exclusively through peaceful means, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Yerevan, Armenpress reports.

In response to the reporter’s question who said according to media reports during the previous meetings the Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov announced that he is inclined to the conflict settlement as soon as possible, and if Armenia also has such a desire, what is the problem, the Armenian FM said:

“The problem is that the actions should coincide with the words and do not deviate from them. I would like to remind several similar examples, such as Kazan. On the eve of Kazan, we met three-four times at the foreign ministers level so that we could agree on the text of the main principles by later presenting it to the presidents. Ten days before the summit we received an accompanying letter including the texts: it was specifically summed up that there would be no change in the texts. The Azerbaijanis arrived in Kazan with 10-12 changes, which means that they stood one step back from our agreement. This was not the first case: it happened in March, 2011 in Sochi, before that in Astrakhan and St. Petersburg. Literally, during the last meetings in Vienna and St. Petersburg [after the four-day military operations in April 2016] we have reached an agreement on certain issues, but Azerbaijan again stepped back. Every time they affirm that there is no problem for financing the expansion of Andrzej Kasprzyk’s team, however, they have blocked the process in the budgetary committee for four times”, the Armenian FM said.

According to him, the Azerbaijanis in every way do not want to mention the three main principles over which they agreed previously, which are the followings: non-use of force and threat of force, territorial integrity and right to self-determination.

“We, not only Armenia, but also Karabakh and Azerbaijan, have agreed on the ceasefire, but Azerbaijan, using every truth and lie, tries to step back from the agreements. It, of course, would be better if the words coincided with the actions. I hope they will change such stance and will start fitting their desires into their actions”, FM Nalbandian said.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Armenia on November 20-21 on an official visit at the invitation of Armenian counterpart.