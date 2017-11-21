“It is difficult to separate settlement elements from whole package” – Lavrov on NK conflict

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The elements of settlement of the NK conflict are summed up in one package, and it is very difficult to take one, two or three of them and to attempt to reach an agreement over them, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov told a press conference after a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan.

“Already during the Baku press conference I mentioned that all elements are present for the solution of this issue. They are summed up in the document, which since 2007 have been handed over to the OSCE Secretary General. They are fixed as proposals of the co-chairs and fully remain on the table. These elements have been formed in one package, and it is very difficult to take one, two or three of them and say: let’s reach an agreement over these, because the balancing elements will remain outside, and the result which we seek will not happen”, Lavrov said.

Lavrov considered it positive that the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents expressed positively after the Geneva meeting.

“It is very important for this positive attitude to help us advance in the settlement issue. The Co-Chairs are dealing with this, very recently the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan had meetings with the three co-chairs, we will now analyze with our American and French colleagues in terms of where we’ve reached, and will try to put active efforts to create conditions for reaching settlement. However I will not express too much optimism, this is a difficult problem, and the experience of our negotiations proves that it won’t end quickly”, he said.