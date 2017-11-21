Russia to continue supporting creation of conditions for settlement of NK conflict, says FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministers of Armenia and Russia discussed prospects of settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict at a meeting in Yerevan, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference in the Armenian capital.

“We briefed our Armenian friends on the content of the talks on this topic, which our delegation held in Baku two days ago”, Lavrov said.

He added that as a OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country, Russia, along with USA and France, will continue supporting the sides in creating conditions which would contribute to the settlement of the issue.