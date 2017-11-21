Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 November

Ismail Kahraman re-elected to serve as Speaker of Turkey’s Parliament


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Turkish lawmakers have elected a Speaker of Parliament on November 20: Ismail Kahraman has been re-elected to the post, Anadolu reports.

The voting gave results only after the third phase, when Kahraman, member of the ruling AK party, gained 276 votes required for this phase.

Kahraman was elected as Speaker on November 22 in 2015.



