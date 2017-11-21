Ismail Kahraman re-elected to serve as Speaker of Turkey’s Parliament
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Turkish lawmakers have elected a Speaker of Parliament on November 20: Ismail Kahraman has been re-elected to the post, Anadolu reports.
The voting gave results only after the third phase, when Kahraman, member of the ruling AK party, gained 276 votes required for this phase.
Kahraman was elected as Speaker on November 22 in 2015.
- 12:06 Russian astronaut shares Lake Sevan photo made from space
- 11:57 Minister Martirosyan holds meeting with Swiss Ambassador
- 11:52 Russia to continue supporting creation of conditions for settlement of NK conflict, says FM Lavrov
- 11:40 Armenian, Russian FMs hold joint press conference in Yerevan - LIVE
- 11:36 Ismail Kahraman re-elected to serve as Speaker of Turkey’s Parliament
- 11:32 We closely follow the developments on NK conflict, says OSCE Secretary General
- 11:21 Cooperation with Joomag: Development Foundation of Armenia goes through digitization
- 11:00 Chess GM Aronian’s wife appointed advisor to Prime Minister
- 10:24 Putin to hold phone talk with Trump on Syria
- 09:57 17 companies operate in Alliance and Meridian free economic zones
- 09:53 Russia’s Putin, Syria’s Assad meet in Sochi
- 09:28 European Stocks - 20-11-17
- 09:26 US stocks up - 20-11-17
- 09:25 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-11-17
- 09:24 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 20-11-17
- 09:23 Oil Prices Down - 20-11-17
- 09:14 Artsakh President attends signing ceremony of Alfortville-Berdzor friendship declaration
- 11.20-19:00 Parliamentary hearings to be held on Yelk bloc’s statement on Armenia’s withdrawal from EEU
- 11.20-17:56 Sergey Lavrov pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims
- 11.20-17:50 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-11-17
- 11.20-17:47 Asian Stocks - 20-11-17
- 11.20-17:05 Locum tenens of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate sends letter to President Erdogan
- 11.20-16:49 Cross-stone dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide victims erected in Cologne, Germany
- 11.20-16:41 Armenia’s economic activity index increases by 7%
- 11.20-16:14 Percentage of Armenia’s state debt to decrease by progressive growth of GDP – lawmaker
- 11.20-15:54 Armenian foreign minister, OSCE ODIHR director meet in Yerevan
- 11.20-15:48 FM Nalbandian receives Chinese Commissioner for Counter-Terrorism and Security Matters
- 11.20-15:01 Lavrov unaware of rumors on changing Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format
- 11.20-14:39 Russian FM talks about possibility of progress in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement
- 11.20-13:55 Armenian national killed in Russia car crash
- 11.20-13:28 17% increase in defense allocations to be directed for ensuring peace and investments
- 11.20-13:16 Armenia informed international community that it has chosen “both, and” policy, says RPA faction head
- 11.20-12:44 Not condemning Armenian Genocide led to Hitler fascism – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov to Belarus colleague
- 11.20-12:33 Agriculture, IT, infrastructures: Concrete investment programs in Armenia to be presented to Russian investors
- 11.20-12:14 Cooperation on NK conflict settlement not affected by state of Russia-US ties, says FM Lavrov
11:33, 11.16.2017
Viewed 6373 times EP adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh people’s right to self-determination: Azerbaijani provocation failed
12:06, 11.14.2017
Viewed 2526 times Israel launches criminal investigation into dronemaker suspected of bombing Armenian military posts
17:32, 11.18.2017
Viewed 2394 times Baku pogrom eyewitness calls on not to forget the Armenian massacres
12:16, 11.14.2017
Viewed 2123 times Azerbaijani media distort Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson’s statement on Armenia
20:44, 11.14.2017
Viewed 2094 times Indian citizens to enter Armenia with facilitated visa regime