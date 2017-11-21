Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 November

Chess GM Aronian’s wife appointed advisor to Prime Minister


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has appointed Arianne Caoili, the wife of Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian, to serve as his advisor.

Arianne Caoili is an Austrialian chess player of Philippine background. She has been awarded the Woman International Master title by FIDE.

She also serves as the editor-in-chief of the Traveler weekly of Yerevan.



