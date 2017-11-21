Putin to hold phone talk with Trump on Syria

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold phone conversations with US President Donald Trump, as well as the leaders of the Middle East countries aimed at discussing the Syrian settlement, Interfax reports.

During the meeting with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Sochi on November 20, President Putin stated: “Based on our today’s meeting I am going to hold consultations with the leaders of countries I mentioned over the Astana process. Today a phone conversation is already scheduled with the Emir of Qatar, tomorrow with US President Donald Trump, and then with the leaders of the countries of the region”.