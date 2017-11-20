Locum tenens of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate sends letter to President Erdogan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Patriarchal locum tenens of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan sent a letter on November 20 to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the patriarchate told ARMENPRESS.

Bekchyan touched upon the issue of the Patriarch’s election in the letter, details of which aren’t disclosed.

The locum tenens has sent a similar letter to the interior ministry also.

Back in January 18, President Erdogan vowed to deal with the issue after the constitutional referendum, however the process still remains unsolved.