Lavrov unaware of rumors on changing Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Proposals on changes in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format, which is the mediator in the NK conflict settlement process, can be used as spoilers, Russia’s FM Sergey Lavrov told a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

“There is an agreed format – three Co-Chairs. They exist not in a vacuum, but co-chair together in the OSCE Minsk Group, which includes countries which are more or less interested in or able to affect this process”, Lavrov said.

He said he is unaware of rumors on changing the existing format in any way.

“I think in such situation, as well as in other conflict events, proposals on some things may be consciously or subconsciously used as spoilers for what is already being done in the format which has proven to be acceptable for both sides and is established”, he said.

Mammadyarov on turn proposed to sum up all existing ideas over the NK conflict settlement into a single document.

“All ideas over the conflict settlement are on the table. A final document is necessary from these, which will be acceptable for all. We all know where we are and how we should move”, he said.