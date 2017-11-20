Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Prime Minister Karapetyan becomes grandpa


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has become a grandfather of twins – his daughter gave birth to a boy and a girl.

Hayk Harutyunyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, who is the son-in-law of the Prime Minister, said on Facebook that his twins have been born.

“My boy and girl were born”, he said.

 



