‘An Ordinary Genocide’ project to present new programs dedicated to 30th anniversary of Sumgait pogroms

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Two projects will be implemented on the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms within the frames of ‘An Ordinary Genocide’ project which will soon be presented to the public.

During a press conference on November 18 Marina Grigoryan, ‘An Ordinary Genocide’ project manager, said through one of the programs they will try to present the crime in Sumgait in 1988 by the eyes of Azerbaijanis.

“We will try to present only the testimonies of Azerbaijani witnesses made during investigative and court hearings. At the moment we have materials of three criminal cases. Most of the testimonies were given by Azerbaijanis, and this is very important. If we form a book the goal of which will be to prove that the Sumgait pogroms have been organized and coordinated by the Azerbaijani leadership and special services, we will see that the Azerbaijani testimonies confirm that fact. These testimonies by the Azerbaijanis are a lot since most of the criminal proceedings were being held in Baku and Sumgait, and Armenians mainly didn’t attend them. Azerbaijanis were the main witnesses”, Grigoryan said.

The second program is called ‘The Sumgait children’. Marina Grigoryan said at the moment they try to find people who were kids during the years of Sumgait pogroms and managed to survive resettling in different countries of the world. “We try to find people who witnessed these events, the killings and tortures of their parents and relatives. It’s quite a complex topic from psychological perspective since these terrible events left an irreversible trace on them, and it’s very hard for them to remember these events”, she said.

Marina Grigoryan added that they also want to make a reference to the murders of Armenian children in Sumgait. “We also have proofs. You can see a photo in the website of our project which is taken from the court materials, and it depicts the little child’s tortured body. There have really been killings of children, there are terrible evidences on how the children were killed. We will try to present all these in our film, as well as to touch upon the issue how the Sumgait massacres affected the Azerbaijani children who not only witnessed these events, but also, according to many evidences, there have been many minors, 14-17 years old boys, as well as girls, among the murderers”, she said.

Marina Grigoryan stated that the Sumgait events are not our past, rather, they are our present and will remain so as long as Azerbaijan continues its anti-Armenian policy. According to her, the anti-Armenian policy, carried out by Azerbaijan during those years, further developed over the past 30 years and has become more obvious. “It was that period that put the beginning of Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy which continues till now”, Marina Grigoryan noted.