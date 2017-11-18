Relative calm remains unchanged in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The relative calm in the Arsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact remained unchanged from the period of November 12 to 18, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.
During the abovementioned period the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime more than 200 times by firing nearly 2500 shots from firearms at the Armenian positions.
The Defense Army forces continue confidently conducting their military tasks in the frontline.
- 13:21 Relative calm remains unchanged in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 12:45 Armenia to be the first member of EAEU and CSTO to sign framework agreement with EU – New Europe publishes article
- 12:00 Armenian defense minister’s delegation completes visit to Canada
- 11:15 European Stocks - 17-11-17
- 11:14 US stocks down - 17-11-17
- 11:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-11-17
- 11:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 17-11-17
- 11:07 Oil Prices up - 17-11-17
- 11.17-20:49 I am sure only due to you we can have tremendous developments – Armenian Premier congratulates students on international day
- 11.17-19:16 Armenian President receives Brazil’s FM
- 11.17-18:18 President of Netherlands Senate highlights Armenia’s role as bridge between east and west
- 11.17-18:08 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-11-17
- 11.17-17:58 Another earthquake occurs in Azerbaijan, felt in Armenia
- 11.17-17:53 Asian Stocks up - 17-11-17
- 11.17-17:37 President Sargsyan receives President of Netherlands Senate
- 11.17-17:17 BELTA sees great opportunities in memorandum of cooperation signed with ARMENPRESS
- 11.17-16:28 President of Artsakh receives philanthropists from Armenia Nelson and Zaven Sargsyan
- 11.17-16:15 Turkish interior ministry to release statement on Armenian Patriarchal election of Istanbul – Shirinoghlu
- 11.17-15:42 Brazil’s FM calls on to encourage Armenian and Brazilian investors
- 11.17-15:31 Brazil’s foreign minister comments on his visit to Armenian Genocide Memorial
- 11.17-15:09 Ceasefire must be maintained to achieve final peace in NK conflict – Brazil FM Aloysio Nunes Ferreira
- 11.17-14:49 PM Karapetyan tours Gyumri’s Kumayri Historic Center
- 11.17-14:45 EU’s position on NK conflict settlement has always been the same – Armenian FM
- 11.17-14:31 Sergey Minasyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania
- 11.17-14:18 Armenia always in favor of intensive negotiations on NK conflict – FM Nalbandian responds to Azerbaijani statement
- 11.17-14:00 Armenian FM presents efforts on moving forward NK conflict settlement process to his Brazilian counterpart
- 11.17-13:57 Exact date of meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs not clarified yet
- 11.17-13:46 Parliament adopts bill on exempting import of military equipment from VAT
- 11.17-13:35 Mexico supports OSCE Minsk Group mediation for peaceful settlement of NK conflict
- 11.17-13:18 ARMENPRESS & BELTA sign memorandum, lay groundwork for new Armenia-Belarus info exchanges
- 11.17-12:56 We will be consistent in delivering high technologies and innovation to Armenia’s remote regions, says PM
- 11.17-12:54 Media experts consider information as one of the most important resources of CIS and EAEU integration
- 11.17-11:55 Cancellation of Special cover dedicated to 2017 Armenian President Award for global contribution to IT held in Presidential Palace
- 11.17-11:40 ‘Micki: An Armenian Hero’ documentary available on internet
- 11.17-11:35 Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks to support COAF charity event
11:33, 11.16.2017
Viewed 5169 times EP adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh people’s right to self-determination: Azerbaijani provocation failed
16:00, 11.11.2017
Viewed 2229 times 9 time Grammy Award winning Emerson String Quartet to perform in Yerevan
11:50, 11.11.2017
Viewed 2111 times Russia, US to jointly fight for final elimination of ISIS
11:00, 11.11.2017
Viewed 1924 times We are all appreciated in our homeland: Helen Azaryan’s advice to Syrian-Armenian women
12:29, 11.11.2017
Viewed 1914 times “Armenian Genocide laid groundwork for Holocaust” – New York Times review of Intent To Destroy documentary