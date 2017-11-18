Relative calm remains unchanged in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The relative calm in the Arsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact remained unchanged from the period of November 12 to 18, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the abovementioned period the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime more than 200 times by firing nearly 2500 shots from firearms at the Armenian positions.

The Defense Army forces continue confidently conducting their military tasks in the frontline.