President of Artsakh receives philanthropists from Armenia Nelson and Zaven Sargsyan


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan received philanthropists from Armenia Nelson and Zaven Sargsyan on November 17, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues related to the implementation of a range of projects in energy and communal spheres of Artsakh were discussed.



