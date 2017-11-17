Armenian FM presents efforts on moving forward NK conflict settlement process to his Brazilian counterpart

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The visit of Foreign Minister of Brazil to Armenia is a good chance to discuss programmes aimed at further deepening the bilateral cooperation, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said in a joint press conference with his Brazilian counterpart Aloysio Nunes Ferreira in Yerevan.

Armenpress presents the full text of FM Nalbandian’s speech:

“Good afternoon, I am glad to welcome Minister of Foreign Relations of Brazil Aloysio Nunes in Yerevan.

It is noteworthy that this visit of the Minister of Foreign Relations of Brazil takes place in the jubilee year of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries and it is a good opportunity to evaluate the quarter century history of the interstate relations and discuss programmes and reach agreements aimed at further deepening of bilateral cooperation.

Today, Mister Nunes will be meeting the President of the Republic of Armenia.

This is the first visit of Minister Nunes to Armenia, who is a good friend of our country, he was the chairman of the friendship group in the Senate and the initiator of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Brazil’s Senate. Before our meeting, in the morning Mr. Nunes visited Tsitsernakaberd to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of Armenian Genocide.

During today's meeting with my counterpart, we highlighted the established effective bilateral political dialogue, underlined the necessity of expanding the legal framework, which will create a favorable and stronger basis for the deepening of bilateral relations.Today we signed one more document - Memorandum of Understanding between the government of the Republic of Armenia and the government of the Federative Republic of Brazil on trade and investment cooperation. There are ten documents between our countries signed till now, seven of which were signed in the course of the last two years.

With the Minister of Foreign Relations of Brazil we share the view that high-level mutual visits greatly contribute to the continuous development of bilateral relations. We discussed with Mr. Nunes the course of implementation of the agreements reached with President Temer during the visit of President Sargsyan to Brazil in 2016.

We touched upon a wide range of issues of the Armenian-Brazilian agenda, exchanged thoughts on further strengthening collaboration in the international fora.

We had a comprehensive discussions on intensifying the trade and economic ties, strengthening ties in cultural and humanitarian spheres.

We stated with satisfaction that an effective cooperation had been established within the inter-parliamentary framework, we both attached an importance to further enhancing of the decentralized cooperation.

Today, the geographical distance gradually loses its role of an inhibiting factor. In this regard, the liberalization of the visa regime between Armenia and Brazil two years ago opens new, easier and broader opportunities for the intensification of mutual visits between the peoples of the two countries and the strengthening of ties.

Speaking about Armenian-Brazilian relations, we should definitely mention the important role of the active Brazilian-Armenian community in enhancing cooperation between our friendly countries.

With my Brazilian colleague we touched upon a number of urgent international and regional issues.

I briefed the Minister of Foreign Relations of Brazil on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at moving forward the process of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, highlighting the importance of an impartial and balanced position on the issue and support of the proposals of the mediating countries.

Now I would like to pass the floor to my colleague”.