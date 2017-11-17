Mexico supports OSCE Minsk Group mediation for peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Mexico Ara Ayvazyan had a meeting on November 16 with President of the Chamber of Deputies (lower house of Parliament) Jorge Carlos Ramirez Marin and chairman of the foreign relations committee Viktor Giorgana Himenez.

During the meeting the sides touched upon the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation for the development of the Armenian-Mexican intergovernmental relations. The sides were pleased to note that active dialogue has been established between the legislative bodies of both countries in recent years.

The Armenian Ambassador highly appreciated the recent visit to Armenia and Artsakh of the delegation of the friendship group with Armenia of the Chamber of Deputies.

The sides exchanged ideas over the actions for advancing the peaceful settlement process of the NK conflict. Jorge Carlos Ramirez Marin stressed that Mexico, the constitution of which stipulates the protection of the right of self determination of peoples, is supporting the peaceful settlement of the conflict with the mediation of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as a friend of Armenia.