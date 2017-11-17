We will be consistent in delivering high technologies and innovation to Armenia’s remote regions, says PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on November 17 attended the opening of forum in Gyumri titled “Strengthening the provinces through the promotion of high technologies”, press service of the government told Armenpress.

Welcoming the forum participants, the PM said the name of the forum reflects a right goal: Armenia has set a goal to develop the high technologies field as one of the directions boosting the economy which has a great potential for attracting investment and the export. The PM noted that the provincial and community development has a unique place in Armenia’s economic development vision. “Combination of these two can provide a desirable result. The Technological Center in Gyumri is a good example on how it is possible to establish and develop a structure in the province that promotes the development of technical and business skills, contributes to innovation research and development in the field of high technologies, carries out commercialization of mind and talent and turns it into successful businesses”, the PM stated, adding that over the three years of its activity the Technological Center has already created nearly 200 jobs, has nearly 100 beneficiary companies and prepares more than 500 specialists annually. 25 local and foreign companies operate in the Center.

PM Karapetyan said the development of high technologies is directly linked with the strategically significant Digital agenda for which the Digital Armenian Fund and the Center for Strategic Initiatives are jointly working. “Without the implementation of a digital agenda the progress and development of our country, our economy is impossible. It will enable to ensure our country’s competitiveness, increase the efficiency of the public administration system and the level of transparency, as well as to improve the business environment. Our technological centers can play a great role in the development and implementation of the digital agenda. The state is quite interested in, welcomes and encourages the participation of our techno-centers in this process”, the PM said. He welcomed the fact that these centers are not only created in Yerevan. The Gyumri Technological Center, TUMO, Smart Center in Lori are good example which allow to believe that we are able to deliver the high technologies, innovation to our remote regions and make them available for the citizens regardless of how far they live from the capital. “We will be consistent in this process to continue at greater pace and are ready to assist any good, logical initiative”, the PM said.

The PM addressed the forum’s youth participants stating that they are the greatest potential of Armenia. “We have a good opportunity with you so that each of us will bring his/her contribution to the changes initiated by us in his/her city, province. We talk a lot of about the digital agenda since it is quite relevant. When we are able to describe our government subjects, digitize it, our shortcomings, advantages and the driving force will be fixed during that time”, the PM said and wished them a productive work.

The forum has been organized by the Enterprise Incubator Foundation and the Gyumri Technological Center in partnership with the Armenian Government, the Shirak Governorate, the Gyumri Municipality, Armenian Relief Fund, the European Union and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development.

The two-day forum is attended by 150 young people from all provinces of Armenia who are interested in technological education, engineering, programming and innovative fields.