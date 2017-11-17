Brazilian foreign minister visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Brazil Aloysio Nunes Ferreira on November 17 visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay a tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, reports Armenpress.

Aloysio Nunes Ferreira initiated the adoption of the resolution on recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide on May 27, 2015 in Brazil’s Senate.

The Brazilian FM was accompanied by Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Davit Ohanyan and acting director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute of the National Academy of Sciences Gevorg Vardanyan.

Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira laid a wreath at the Memorial, flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid a tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

Gevorg Vardanyan introduced the Brazilian FM on the history of constructing the Memorial, as well as its symbolic meaning.

Thereafter, the Brazilian minister visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the exhibits. The minister also planted a fir tree in the memory park.