Turkey is light years away from essence of Nagorno Karabakh conflict – Armenian foreign ministry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Turkey should continue to stay away from the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as much as possible, Tigran Balayan – spokesman of the Armenian foreign ministry, told ARMENPRESS commenting on the statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“These statements once again show that Turkey is far from the essence and content of the Karabakh conflict in light years. Turkey should continue to stay away from the NK conflict settlement process as much as possible”, Balayan said.

The Turkish Star quoted Erdogan’s comments on the visit. Erdogan told reporters that he discussed the Artsakh conflict with Putin. He once again reminded the UN resolutions on 5 territories.