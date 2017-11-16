Artsakh FM meets with members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan met with the members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Parliament on November 16, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Masis Mayilyan briefed the MPs on the priority directions of Artsakh's foreign policy highlighted in the Program of the President of the Republic, noting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh would continue taking consistent steps aimed at the achievement of progress in the processes of international recognition of Artsakh and peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the need for coordination of activities in the foreign policy sphere. They highlighted the importance of enhancing parliamentary diplomacy. The Minister of Foreign Affairs also answered a number of questions related to the regional problems and ways of their solution.

Then, a meeting of the leadership of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh with the Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghoulyan took place.