Russian FM Lavrov, Armenia’s Nalbandian to discuss NK conflict settlement in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian minister of foreign affairs Sergey Lavrov, who will be in Yerevan on an official visit November 20-21, will discuss prospects of settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian, Russian FM spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing.

She said that in addition to the meeting with Nalbandian, Lavrov will meet with President Serzh Sargsyan.

“Lavrov’s visit is being carried out in the year of 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, and the 20th anniversary of the Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Aid Treaty. The ministers of the two countries will participate in the opening of the “Russia and Armenia – Friendship Through Centuries” exhibition, as well as a stamp cancellation ceremony dedicated to these significant historic events”, Zakharova said.

She mentioned that a 2018-2019 consultations program is planned to be signed between the Armenian and Russian foreign ministries. The agenda of bilateral talks includes the wide complex of cooperation, issues related to OSCE and CSTO, foreign political partnership in terms of CIS, coordination of positions on the sidelines of international organizations, such as UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, BSEC.

“The foreign ministers will discuss the regional security issue, including prospects of the NK conflict settlement”, she said.