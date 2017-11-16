There is certain activeness by OSCE MG Co-Chairs on NK conflict – deputy FM Kocharyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. There is a certain activeness by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, reports Armenpress.

Asked what is the reason of the activeness of the Co-Chairs, the deputy FM said: “It is already several years not only there is no progress in the negotiation process, but also the situation in many cases is explosive the evidence of which are the April events. From this point of view, they have to be worried, especially when the three Co-Chair countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council. It’s normal that for them the resumption of military operations is completely unacceptable”.

The deputy FM said the expectation, as well as that of the Co-Chairs, is to have a progress in the negotiation process, and for this trust is needed between the sides which in its turn supposes the implementation of the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements.

There are no talks on the meetings of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents. “There is no talk on the meetings of the Presidents, the fact that the Co-Chairs meet separately with the two foreign ministers, doesn’t rule out the possibility that the mediators may propose a meeting of the FMs. We will announce if it is held”, the deputy FM said.