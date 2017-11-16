Armenian government approves amended domestic violence bill

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has approved the legislative initiative on the bill packages titled “Prevention of domestic violence, protection of domestic violence victims and restoration of solidarity in the family”.

Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan said the goals of the package are two – one to prevent, and second to protect.

A third goal – restoration of solidarity – has been added after discussions.

“Overall, the package plans three main measures of protection for violence victims – warning, immediate interference and protection decision”, he said.

The minister said two other institutions are planned to be created – for one, the social assistance centers must be transformed, and second – shelters.