Lawmakers continue debating 2018 state budget draft


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The third session of the parliament’s sitting began with 82 MPs in attendance. At the beginning of the session, the Armenian lawmakers welcomed the delegation of the Netherlands parliament.

Lawmakers will continue debating the 2018 state budget draft.

 



