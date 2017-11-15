Ayvazovsky’s exhibition opened in Zhytomyr

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The exhibition of the works of sea painter Hovhannes Ayvazovsky has been opened at Ukraine’s Zhytomyr city, ARMENPRESS reports AnalitikaUA.net informs.

Head of “Erebuni” Armenian community Vahe Poghosyan noted that the least famous works of the prominent painter are exhibited.

The exhibition will be open until November 30 and is located in scientific library after Olzhich.