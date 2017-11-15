Armenian cultural days in Russia to have unprecedented geographical coverage – Ambassador Toghanyan

MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Cultural Days in Russia this time will have an unprecedented geographical coverage, Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan told Armenpress correspondent.

“The Presidents of the two countries will officially launch the events in the Tretyakov Gallery on November 15. But in reality the series of events have launched long ago, from September. Various events were held in Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg and other cities”, the Ambassador said, adding that not only the country’s culture, but also tourism, its image are being presented during these events.

“The official closing ceremony will be held on November 24 in St. Petersburg, but this doesn’t mean that the events will be over. For instance, the Martiros Saryan exhibition will remain open in the Tretyakov Gallery until January 15, 2018. This time the events have broad coverage, they will be held in 45 Russian subjects, for instance, in Kransnodar, Rostov region, North Ossetia, Samara and Arkhangelsk”, the Ambassador stated.

Speaking about the expectations the Armenian Ambassador said the aim of the events is to present the Armenian culture, the country, its economic achievements to the large audience.

“The focus of this year differs from the previous years in a sense that this year we have greater geographical coverage. Moreover, the Armenian days are being held at the highest political level, on the sidelines of the visit of the Armenian President”, Vardan Toghanyan said.