President Sargsyan visits Holy Transfiguration Cathedral in Moscow

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan arrived in Moscow on November 15 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President visited the Prelacy of Russia and New Nakhijevan Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral.

After attending the candlelight and praising prayer, President Sargsyan, accompanied by Primate of the Diocese Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan, culture minister Armen Amiryan, community representatives and cultural figures from Armenia, watched the exhibition of modern Armenian cross-stones in the territory of the Church which displayed over two dozen cross-stones of sculptor Ruben Nalbandyan.

Thereafter, Serzh Sargsyan watched the exhibition referred to as “Armenia: Biblical Country,” dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Armenian Diocese and held as part of Armenian Culture Days in Russia. The exhibition focuses on two major thematic sections: Armenia’s history from the bronze era to Urartu and from the adoption of Christianity to nowadays. Church accessories, ancient manuscripts, old coins and memorial medals, unique artifacts, paintings of famous Armenian painters are displayed at the exhibition.



