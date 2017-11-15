Martiros Saryan exhibition to kick off Culture Days of Armenia in Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Culture Days of Armenia will take place November 15-23 in Russia on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia.

Exhibitions, concerts and other events will be held in Moscow, other cities and Russia’s regions.

The official launch of the events will take place November 15 in the Tretyakov Gallery, where an exhibition of Armenian painter Martiros Saryan will be opened. On the same day, en exhibition of Armenian cross-stones will be opened in the Armenian Church Complex in Moscow, followed by a concert of Hover choir.

The exhibition of Ara Harutyunyan’s sculptures and graphic works will be held November 17-24 in Russia’s State Museum of Modern History.

Armenia’s State Youth Orchestra will perform November 18 in the Tchaykovsky Hall, with opera singers Hasmik Torosyan and Liparit Avetisyan. The concert will be led by four conductors – Konstantin Orbelyan, Sergey Smbatyan, Eduard Topchyan and Vladimir Spivakov.

Other events will also be held, with the official closing ceremony planned at St. Petersburg’s State Academic Capella.