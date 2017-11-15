Armenia, Russia continue deepening strategic and allied partnership: President Sargsyan’s visit to Moscow

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on November 15 will depart for Russia on a working visit at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The Armenian President will meet with Vladimir Putin. During the talks the two Presidents will discuss the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations and issues relating to further strengthening and developing the bilateral inter-state ties. They also will touch upon the cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and current regional issues.

The strategic allied relations between Armenia and Russia continue deepening at all directions. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties the two countries not only consistently developed and reached the bilateral cooperation to a strategic level at all directions, but they also closely cooperate within the frames of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Armenian President’s another working visit to Russia is a new opportunity for the sides to discuss the agenda of the bilateral relations, as well as the prospects of strengthening and developing the bilateral inter-state ties.

ARMENPRESS news agency presents the Armenian-Russian cooperation dynamics in different spheres

Bilateral cooperation, signed documents

The diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia were established on April 3, 1992. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties the sides have signed more than 250 inter-state, inter-governmental and inter-agency agreements and contracts, including the August 29, 1997 agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. According to the declaration on allied mutual partnership directed to XXI century adopted between Armenia and Russia on September 26, 2000, it has been determined to multiply the friendship between the peoples of the two countries and strengthen the commitment through the broad allied mutual partnership, deepening the ties in all spheres, ensuring sustainable peace, stability and guaranteed security in the Caucasian region and the entire world.

Mutual visits

The intensity of bilateral mutual visits and meetings at the highest levels is typical to the inter-state relations of the Armenain-Russian allied mutual partnership.

The first state visit of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to the Russian Federation was held on October 23-25, 2011 based on the results of which a number of inter-governmental and inter-agency documents have been signed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Armenia on a state visit on December 2, 2013 during which the directions of further developing the mutual partnership, commercial and humanitarian cooperation issues, the prospects of Armenia’s participation in the integration processes in the Eurasian space were discussed.

On April 24, 2015, the Russian President visited Armenia to participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

On August 10, 2016, the Armenian President paid a working visit to Moscow.

In line with the Armenian-Russian allied mutual cooperation the inter-parliamentary relations and the contacts at the legislative authorities level are dynamically developing. The sessions of the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary commission are being held twice a year in Armenia and Russia.

On November 2-3, 2015, Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko paid an official visit to Yerevan.

Sergey Narishkin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma, visited Armenia on March 30-31, 2015. He also visited Yerevan on March 10-11, 2016 to participate in the outgoing session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

The Armenian Parliament Speaker paid an official visit to Russia on July 6-7, 2014.

There are also active contacts at the governmental level. On April 7, 2016, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was in Armenia on official visit. A wide range of issues relating to the Armenian-Russian allied mutual partnership were discussed, as well as a number of documents aimed at deepening the strategic partnership were signed.

The Armenian and Russian PMs met on April 13, 2016 in Moscow, on May 20 in Yerevan and on November 16 in Moscow. The Russian PM participated in the EAEU inter-governmental council’s session in Yerevan on October 24-25, 2017.

Cooperation in military field

The Armenian-Russian mutual cooperation in the military field is aimed at ensuring the security of the two countries and stability in the South Caucasus. The Russian 102nd military base is deployed in Armenia.

The 10th session of inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation was held in Yerevan on January 20-22, 2016, and the 11th session was held in Rostov-on-Don on September 7-9, 2016.

The Russian Border Service of the Federal Security Service conducts the defense of the state border with Iran and Turkey in Armenia jointly with the Armenian body guards within the frames of implementing the provisions of the September 30, 1992 agreement between Armenia and Russia on the status of Russian frontier troops deployed in Armenia. In 2015 Armenia and Russia have ratified loan agreements within the frames of which Russia supplies modern arms to Armenia. The process of supplying weapons to Armenia will be completed in late 2017 within the frames of the loan agreement. The sides plan to ratify another loan agreement worth 100 million dollars within the frames of which Armenia will receive modern armament from its strategic ally. The agreement is already submitted for the Armenian government’s ratification.

Economic cooperation

Russia is Armenia’s key foreign economic partner. In 2015 the bilateral trade turnover comprised 1 billion 173 million dollars which is less by 18% compared to the 2014 results.

In January-October, 2016 the trade turnover comprised 1 billion 76 million dollars which is more by 13.4% compared to the same period of 2015. During this period the export of Armenian products has increased by 52.8%, comprising 295 million dollars, and the import increased by 8%, according to the trading country, whereas according to the origin of the product, it decreased by 3.3%. Russia is the major foreign investor in Armenia’s economy. Since 1991 the capital investments comprise nearly 4 billion dollars. The Russian investments are focused on energy, banking, mining, construction, communication and IT spheres.







