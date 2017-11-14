Indian citizens to enter Armenia with facilitated visa regime

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The citizens of India will be able to receive entry visa of Armenia at border checkpoints, by electronic visa system or at the diplomatic representations or consular offices of Armenia in foreign countries, ARMENPRESS reports the draft decision is included in the agenda of the Cabinet’s November 16 meeting.

The draft decision pursues a goal to liberalize visa relations with India.

According to the justification, the facilitation of the visa regime with India will foster touristic flows to Armenia.

At the same time an agreement has been reached between the leaderships of the two countries to expand cooperation in different spheres, diversify economic relations and to foster tourism.