Martiros Saryan’s exhibition to be opened at Tretyakov Gallery with participation of Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The exhibition of Martiros Saryan’s works will be opened on November 16 on the occasion of “Armenian Culture Days in Russia” at Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian Embassy in Russia, the opening of Saryan’s exhibition is the key event to be held in the sidelines of the Armenian Culture Days in Russia, during which 30 pices of the painter will be exhibited.

The solemn opening of the exhibition will take place with the participation of the Presidents of Armenia and Russia, Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin.

The exhibition will be open until January 14, 2018.

On the same day the opening of Martiros Saryan’s Memorial Plaque will be held in Moscow, where the Armenian painter lived and created in the period of 1937-1970.