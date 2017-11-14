ADB ready to assist energy sector programs in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural resources of Armenia Ashot Manukyan met with Deputy Director of ADB's Private Sector Operations Department Christopher Thieme. Country Director of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shane Rosenthal' was also present at the meeting. The projects under implementation with the bank’s funding and future prospects for cooperation were discussed.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural resources of Armenia, greeting the guests Ashot Manukyan noted that Armenia attaches great importance to cooperation with the ADB. In the face of the bank Armenia has not only a good partner, but also a good consultant. Various projects are implemented in the energy sector of Armenia in cooperation with the ADB. It’s expected they will be continued in the future as well.

Presenting the planned projects, the Minister highlighted the bank’s assistance in raising the management efficiency of “High voltage networks” company, its technical re-equipment, as well as other energy projects.

Thanking for the meeting Christopher Thieme expressed the readiness of the Asian Development Bank to assist the development projects of Armenia’s economy and energy sector. He also noted that the bank is interested in the projects presented by the Minister and is ready to consider the possibilities of ADB’s involvement.