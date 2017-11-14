Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-11-17

YEREVAN, 14 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.46 drams to 488.03 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.10 drams to 571.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 8.19 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.67 drams to 639.22 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 80.64 drams to 20051.71 drams. Silver price down by 0.93 drams to 265.56 drams. Platinum price down by 48.91 drams to 14639.26 drams.