Turkey has nothing to do in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict remains one of the key issues of Armenia’s political agenda, Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said, reports Armenpress.

“Despite Turkey’s aspirations to assume any role in the settlement process, that country has nothing to do there. Turkey runs a criminal policy of supporting Azerbaijan and keeps the border with Armenia closed. This policy is unacceptable and condemnable”, Sharmazanov said.

He said the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format is the only acceptable format not only for the Armenian sides, but also for the international community. “In order to ensure progress in the negotiations it is necessary to immediately implement the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva agreements. Without their implementation it is impossible to imagine any progress in the settlement negotiations”, Sharmazanov said.

He stated that all attempts to limit Artsakh people’s right to free and independent expression of will should be strictly condemned. Artsakh has declared its independence in accordance with international norms and the USSR legislation. Sharmazanov highlighted that there is no alternative to the international recognition of the Artsakh Republic.