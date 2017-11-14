Russian Foreign Minister plans to visit Yerevan and Baku next week

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov has informed that he plans to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan next week, ARMENPRESS informs.

“At the beginning of the next week I plan to visit Yerevan and Baku. First of all, these visits are dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of RF-Armenia and RF-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations”, the Russian Minister told TASS.

“The agenda includes the bilateral relations with each of those countries, which are rather rich and saturated. We will speak about regional and international problems, and we will also try to understand where we have reached now in terms of Karabakh conflict settlement efforts following the recent meeting (October 16, Geneva) between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents”, Lavrov said.