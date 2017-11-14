Initiation of EEU Customs Code to have less than 1% impact on price increase in Armenia – CB president

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Initiating the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union will have a less than 1% impact on price increase in Armenia, president of the Central Bank Arthur Javadyan said during parliamentary debates on amending the law on the central bank.

“We’ve done calculations and we have results in terms of how much will the impact be on price increase after the customs code of the EEU comes into force .According to our estimates, the impact on price increase after initiation of the customs code will be 0,41% in terms of duties, and 0,5% in remaining parts. Overall the impact will be less than 1%”, he said, responding to a question from an opposition lawmaker.

He also presented that the current price increase in Armenia is 1,2%. He mentioned that price increase is seen in the meat and butter market, however he added that at the same time the prices of certain products have dropped.