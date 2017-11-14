Nalbandian and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss possibility of organizing Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian had a meeting on November 14 with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and Andrew Schofer. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman in Office Andrzej Kasprzyk was also in attendance of the meeting, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

During the meeting ideas were exchanged on necessary steps for creating favorable conditions for advancing the exclusively peaceful settlement process of the NK conflict.

The parties discussed steps aimed at implementation of the agreements reached at the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva summits.

The possibility of organizing a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers was also discussed.