Azerbaijani media distort Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson’s statement on Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani media once again tried to distort the statements of Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Bahram Qassemi on Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Expert on Iranian studies Armen Israyelyan says this time the talk is about the question of a reporter of the Azerbaijani APA news agency addressed to Qassemi related to the Armenian foreign minister’s visit to Israel.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson responded to the question in the following way: “Iran has had good relations with Armenia since independence, Armenia is one of those neighbors with which we have little problems. Armenia builds its political relations, and we have no plan to interfere in that country’s internal affairs, but, knowing Israel, we are confident that its actions are not directed towards establishment of stability, therefore, we urge our Armenian friends to carefully follow Israel’s actions in the region, we are convinced that Armenia is informed about this issue”.

Whereas the Azerbaijani source, although its headline was somehow similar to the Iranian foreign ministry’s statement, contained a formulation different from the main content which is the following: “…We advice Armenians to carefully follow their actions in the Caucasus region”.

“Such behavior is perhaps linked with the fact that Azerbaijan understands that it is Baku which is taking part in Israel’s anti-Iranian actions for many years”, the expert on Iranian studies said.