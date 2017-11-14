Reagan mask wearing Armenians arrested in Glendale for larceny

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Glendale police arrested three people, two adults and one minor, for burglary and larceny. The robbers were wearing Ronald Reagan masks when they entered a house.

Two of the suspects are Armenians, Gagik Sargsyan, 20, and Narek Martirosyan, 18. The identity of the minor, aged 17, hasn’t been revealed.

Police found a firearm, the stolen jewelry and credit cards in the vehicle of the arrested suspects.

Detectives released photos of the masks.

The two adults have been jailed, while the minor has been placed in a special facility. All three are residents of Glendale, CA.