Armenian parliament speaker receives French senator Christophe-André Frassa

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS.The President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received the Member of the Senate of the Republic of France Christophe-André Frassa on November 13.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Nation al Assembly of Armenia, welcoming the Senator's visit to Armenia, Ara Babloyan touched upon the Armenian-French relations, and the historical-cultural centuries-old ties between the two peoples laid in its basis.

Ara Babloyan documented with satisfaction the development of the inter-parliamentary relations existing between the two countries, underlining the significant contribution of the Friendship Groups to that issue.

The Head of the parliament touched upon the problems of the fight against terrorism, the issues regarding the strengthening of peace in the world and uniting the efforts of Francophone countries in these problems.

Christophe-André Frassa noted that the National Assembly of Armenia and the two Chambers of the French Parliament closely and dynamically cooperate.

By the Senator's assessment, the two peoples' friendship has a centuries-old history and today is at high level.

Christophe-André Frassa referred to the Summit of the Francophonie International Organisation to be held in Armenia next year, emphasizing that event for both France and Armenia.

The French Senator especially underlined the importance of the meetings of the Francophone countries' heads which should go on in parallel with the very Summit.

At the end of the meeting Ara Babloyan and Christophe-André Frassa discussed organisational issues concerning the holding of the Summit of the Francophonie International Organisation.

The Head of the Armenian Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF) Margarit Yesayan also took part in the meeting.