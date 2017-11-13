Turkey prepares for election of Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s ruling ‘Justice and Development’ party has released the name of its candidate for the post of the Speaker of the Parliament, Milliyet reports.

The party nominated the candidacy of current Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to the post.

Earlier the Kemalist Republican Democratic and Nationalist Movement parties have also nominated their candidates for the post.

Ismail Kahraman has been elected Speaker of the Parliament on November 22, 2015 after the parliamentary election.

It is expected the election will be held on November 20.

The first and second rounds of election of the Parliament Speaker require 367 votes, and the third round requires 276 votes.