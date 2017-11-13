Turkish citizen arrested for attempted drug trafficking of 100kg heroin through Armenia to Georgia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The national security service of Armenia issed a statement regarding the heroin smuggling attempt from Iran, in response to media requests.

The NSS said a criminal case was launched on July 10, 2017.

The NSS said the 105kg 100g brutto and 101kg 830g 160g netto weight heroin was packaged in 204 bricks in Iran, hidden in a cargo vehicle. Later, three ethnic Kurdish people hired a Turkish national, a driver engaged in international transportations, to ship the narcotics to Georgia through Armenia.

On July 9, 2017, the cargo vehicle entered the Armenian border, however the attempted smuggling was prevented by border officers.

According to initial information, the heroin was planned to be further shipped to Europe by ship, in a destination controlled by a transnational drug trafficking organization.

The driver has been charged and detained.

The investigation is still ongoing.

In addition to the abovementioned cases, the NSS has investigated 8 criminal cases on drug trafficking – confiscating 2kg of heroin, 3kg meth, and 14kg apion.

The smuggling attempts were made from Iran, USA, Turkey, Netherlands.