Putin to hold meeting with Turkey’s Erdogan in Sochi

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the fight against terrorism and the situation in Syria with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on November 13, RIA Novosti reports.

As the Kremlin press service earlier said the two leaders are going to exchange views on regional and international affairs, as well as will discuss the cooperation prospects on commercial and energy fields.

This will be the 5th meeting of the two Presidents in 2017.