At least 141 dead as powerful earthquake hits Iran

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. At least 141 people have been killed and more than 1000 have been injured as a powerful earthquake hit the Iranian-Iraqi border on November 12.

The epicenter of the quake that was felt deep in Iran was located in the depth of 11km in an area 45.9 degrees in longitude and 34.84 degrees in latitude across the border from Iran's Western provinces of Kermanshah and Kurdistan, Fars News Agency reported.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has ordered assistance to all the victims. Additional emergency and rescue personnel have been dispatched to the disaster zone.

More than 20 military helicopters are on standby to airlift the injured to Tehran.

Residents who left their homes remain in the streets overnight, fearing aftershocks.

The powerful 7,2 magnitude earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks ranging from 3,6 to 4,7 magnitude.