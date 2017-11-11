Armenia elected as member of UNESCO 1970 ICPRCP Convention

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property (ICPRCP) to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation held elections October 30-November 14 in Paris in the UNESCO headquarters.

Armenia has been elected with a 4 year term from Eastern Europe countries.

In May of 2015, Armenia was elected to the Subsidiary Committee of the Meeting of States Parties to the 1970 Convention with a 4 year term.