Armenia-EU document has serious political significance – Ashotyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The upcoming Armenia-EU agreement is a document of serious political significance, because it clearly formulates the negotiated and agreed approach with the EU of the Artsakh issue settlement, chairman of the parliamentary committee of foreign relations Armen Ashotyan said.

“After the ratification of the agreement the EY will factually express the opinion of 28 developed countries. After all, the Azerbaijani efforts on changing the format of the negotiations process will be closed under this agreement. The EU can’t sign a document after 1.5-2 years with Azerbaijan where something different will be states in terms of Artsakh”, Ashotyan said.

“Armenia is ready to sign this agreement. Similar statements were made by high-level EU officials as well”, he said.

Ashotyan said the signing of the agreement proves that Armenia is a leading country in the EEU territory.