Relative calm in Artsakh line of contact over the week
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Relative calm was maintained in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact November 5 -11.
The Artsakh military said Azerbaijani forces made nearly 200 ceasefire violations during the abovementioned period. Azerbaijani troops fired 2300 rounds at Artsakhi positions from various firearms.
The Artsakhi military said the Defense Army is in full control of the situation.
