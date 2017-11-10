Kumayri Historic Center Development Program discussed at Government of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Kumayri Historic Center Rehabilitation Program was discussed during a regular working consultation held on November 10 by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the Premier was briefed on the construction of infrastructures. Gyumri Mayor Samvel Balasanyan informed that strting from coming spring road reconstructing works will kick off with the funding of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The activities carried out in the frame of Kumayri Revival non-public contractual specialized investment fund, as well as the steps aimed at attracting investors were also touched upon. According to the stakeholders, the private sector shows great interest towards the project and there are already concrete investment projects.

The Head of Government tasked those responsible to complete the proposed construction work strictly in tune with the established timetable, preserving the general view characteristic for Gyumri city. Karen Karapetyan expressed conviction that the project will become a key factor for the development of tourism in the city.