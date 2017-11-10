Trade of arms is not vegetable trade – FM Nalbandian comments on Israeli arms exports

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Trade of arms is not vegetable trade and such deals always leave some black trace after them that can lead to some negative consequences, Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian told the Israeli ITV24 channel, answering the question about the threat for Armenia coming from arms exports by Israel.

“The important point in the relations between Armenia and Israel is that we have no obstacles for discussing any issue, and we freely discuss even the sensitive issues trying to find solutions”, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister saying.

To the clarifying question about Armenia’s expectations from Israel over the mentioned issue, Edward Nalbandian answered, “I said what I could say to you. We hold open and very positive talks”.