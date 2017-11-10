Moldova wants to apply Armenia’s experience of teaching chess in schools, says President Dodon

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Moldova is interested in applying Armenia’s experience of teaching chess in schools, President Igor Dodon said after touring Armenia’s Chess Academy.

Dodon, who was impressed by the Academy, said that similar conditions do not exist in Moldova.

“I am happy that there are similar places in Armenia for the development of chess. Introducing the experience of teaching chess in schools is very important for us. We have studies chess textbooks of Armenian schools and we plan to do the same in Moldova”, he said.

Igor Dodon also serves as president of Moldova’s Chess Federation since 2011.

“I play chess every day online both in the morning and in the evening. My wife “caught” me playing chess again this morning also”, he said.

Prior to visiting the chess academy, Igor Dodon also toured Yerevan’s brandy factory.

He liked the Armenian brandy very much, however he said that brandy in Moldova is also not bad. “I think we are competitors in this regard”, he said.